Judge to hear arguments as NY redistricting battle continues

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York appeals judge is set to hear arguments Thursday afternoon over whether to continue blocking a lower court ruling that declared New York’s new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional. New York’s electoral landscape was thrown into question last week when a Republican trial court judge ordered the state’s Democrat-controlled legislature to redraw the district boundaries. State Judge Patrick McAllister gave state officials only until April 11 to submit new maps, saying the districts they had drawn up had been illegally gerrymandered to favor Democrats. State Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley issued a temporary stay on that ruling.