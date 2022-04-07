Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities have resumed searching for three Europeans divers missing since they drifted away from their dive boat Wednesday afternoon. Their instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued early Thursday and told authorities the four surfaced from their second dive safely but were separated by the strong current. The missing divers are a French teenager, a British father and his Dutch son. Two planes, 18 boats and about 90 personnel, including rescue divers, are involved in the search. The boat skipper has been detained and diving activities have been suspended off the southern town where the group started their dive.