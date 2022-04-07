NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

U.S. government scientists calculate that levels of the potent heat-trapping gas methane rose at a record pace last year. Thursday’s announcement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration raised new climate change concerns. Methane traps more heat than carbon dioxide but it doesn’t last that long in the air and isn’t as plentiful. Cutting methane is seen as low-hanging fruit in the fight to curb global warming. However, for the second straight year methane levels in the air rose at record fast pace. This is despite the pandemic. Methane comes from energy use, agriculture and landfills and is also natural.