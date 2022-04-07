Sarah Jessica Parker sidelined as Broadway fights virus

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The second shoe has dropped at “Plaza Suite” on Broadway. First Matthew Broderick tested positive for COVID-19 and a few days later his wife and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, has done so herself. Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled. The twin cases at “Plaza Suite” comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in the city and on Broadway again.The musical “A Strange Loop” canceled its first preview performance after COVID-19 cases were discovered within the company and the off-Broadway musical “Suffs” has been derailed. Daniel Craig has also been sidelined from his revival of “Macbeth.”