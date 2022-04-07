Suspect in Indiana gas station shooting charged with murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man who fatally shot two people at a gas station in southern Indiana has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Indiana State Police said Thursday that Floyd County Superior Court issued a warrant charging 37-year-old Cherok Ameer Douglass of New Albany with the new charges in addition to earlier charges of kidnapping and robbery. Douglass was extradited from Kentucky on Wednesday and is currently in the Floyd County Jail. Douglass on Monday alleged killed his wife and a customer in the parking lot of a New Albany gas station.