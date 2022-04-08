3 Shanghai officials sacked over COVID-19 response

BEIJING (AP) — Three local officials in Shanghai have been sacked over a slack response to the COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest city, where residents are complaining of harsh lockdown conditions leading to shortages of food and basic necessities. An official notice Friday gave no details of the allegations against the three officials but said their failure to fulfill their duties in epidemic prevention and control had allowed the virus to spread. On Friday, Shanghai reported more than 21,000 new local cases, of which only 824 had symptoms. The city has placed all 26 million residents under lockdown and implemented mass testing, while requiring anyone with a positive result to be held in an isolation center. No additional deaths have been reported in the outbreak.