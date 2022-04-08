Aussie jailed 5.5 years for killing Singaporean with bottle

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — An Australian man has been sentenced to five and a half years in jail for killing a Singaporean man and injuring his wife by hurling a wine bottle from a seventh-floor apartment to a dinner party two floors below. The bottle hit Nasiari Sunee on the head, and the ricochet hit his wife’s shoulder. The Singaporean judge said Andrew Gosling acted rashly and disregarded people’s safety. He also said he took into account that Gosling pleaded guilty and expressed remorse. Gosling shouted religiously charged vulgarities after throwing the bottle, and the judge agreed his crimes demonstrated religious hostility against Muslims. The judge also said the sentence needed to deter people from throwing dangerous objects from high rises.