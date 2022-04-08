EXPLAINER: Sacramento gang shooting killed 6, wounded 12

By BRIAN MELLEY and ADAM BEAM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Six people were killed and 12 wounded in Sacramento last weekend in what police say was a shootout between rival gangs as bars closed and patrons crowded the streets just blocks away from the California state Capitol. Police say at least five gunmen from rival gangs were involved, but only two people have been arrested so far in connection with the shooting. Both suspects are brothers who were wounded in the barrage and only face gun charges at this point. Many questions remain about investigation. They include what prompted the attack, what type of guns were used and who fired the deadly shots?