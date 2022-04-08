Man pleads not guilty to federal charges in shooting attempt

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press/Report for America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at a candidate for mayor of Louisville has pleaded not guilty to federal charges. Quintez Brown is charged with interfering with a federally protected right and using a firearm in a violent crime by shooting at and attempting to kill a candidate for elective office. If convicted of all federal charges, Brown faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison in addition to any sentence he receives on state charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment.