Police: Teen girl killed, 2 wounded in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenage girl has been killed and two other teens wounded in a shooting near a Bronx school. The New York Police Department says it happened Friday afternoon on East 156th Street in the South Bronx, near University Heights Secondary School. Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the torso. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Another 16-year-old girl was wounded in the leg and is in stable condition at the hospital. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks.