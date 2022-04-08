Red Hot Chili Peppers added to New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Organizers of this year’s New Orleans Jazz Fest say the band Red Hot Chili Peppers has been added to the lineup of the 2022 event. The festival said Friday that the appearance is set for Sunday, May 1, and will be the group’s first performance at Jazz Fest since 2016. Last month, the festival announced plans to find a replacement for the Foo Fighters, which bowed out after the death of that band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Jazz Fest is returning after a two-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus. This year’s festival runs from April 29 until May 1 and May 5 through May 8.