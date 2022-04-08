Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has made it to the weekend at the Masters in his first official start in 508 days. Now it’s a matter of chasing down Scottie Scheffler. That might be even tougher than dealing with the wind at Augusta National. Scheffler is making his debut as the No. 1 player in the world and looks the part. He shot 67 and opened a five-shot lead going into the weekend. That ties a Masters record. All four of the previous players who had a five-shot lead after 36 holes went on to win. Woods was nine shots back.