UK airport warns COVID-related delays could last months

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A major British airport is warning passengers to expect the delays plaguing travel to continue for months. The head of Manchester Airport in northwest England said Friday passengers could face waits of up to 90 minutes to get through security “over the next few months.” Travelers in Britain have suffered days of delays during the current Easter holiday break. British Airways and easyJet have canceled hundreds of flights because of coronavirus-related staff absences, and long lines have built up at airport check-in, security and baggage points. The U.K. aviation regulator has told the country’s air industry that the problems are “not just distressing for affected consumers but have the potential to impact confidence levels across the industry.”