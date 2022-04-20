Praise for reforms from judge overseeing New Orleans police

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge and court appointed monitors hired to oversee reform of the New Orleans Police Department says the long-troubled agency could reach full compliance this year of a court-backed overhaul. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan said she’s pround of the department’s progress over the decade. An agreement to overhaul the agency’s policies and practices was reached in 2013. It followed a highly critical 2011 investigation and report by the U.S. Justice Department following deaths of unarmed civilians at the hands of police following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.