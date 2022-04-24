Critically endangered Sumatran tigers lose 3 to animal traps

By YAYAN ZAMZAMI

Associated Press

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers are dead after being caught in traps on Indonesia’s Sumatra island. It’s the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400. Authorities said Monday that one female and one male tiger were found dead Sunday with injuries in their legs caused by a snare trap near a palm oil plantation in East Aceh district of Aceh province. The body of another female tiger was found hours later about 550 yards away with a snare still embedded in her almost-severed neck and legs. An autopsy was underway by a team of vets to determine the causes of the tigers’ death.