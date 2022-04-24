El Salvador president wants to extend state of emergency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — President Nayib Bukele has asked El Salvador’s congress to extend an anti-gang emergency decree for another 30 days. Bukele has used the emergency powers to round up about 16,000 suspected gang members, following a spate of murders in March. Rights groups have criticized the measures, saying arrests are often arbitrary, based on people’s appearance or where they live. The state of emergency declared in late March restricts the right to gather, to be informed of rights and have access to a lawyer. It extends to 15 days the time that someone can be held without charges.