ID released as search continues for missing Texas Guardsman

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Texas National Guard member who remains missing after going into the river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning. The Texas Military Department on Sunday identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, from Arlington. The 22-year-old Evans went missing on Friday as he jumped into the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Texas Military Department says in a statement that Evans is assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels. Dive teams had stopped their operations Saturday evening due to the river’s strong current. Three airboats from the Texas Department of Public Safety helped with the search on Sunday.