In Kyiv, Blinken and Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER (AP) — The Biden administration has unveiled new U.S. military assistance and a diplomatic surge for Ukraine as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin completed a secrecy-shrouded visit to the capital of Kyiv. Blinken and Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition. They also said President Joe Biden would announce his pick for a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left ahead of Russia’s invasion in February would start returning to the country this coming week.