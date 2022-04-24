Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said it has struck Lebanon with artillery fire after a rocket was fired into Israel. The army said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel overnight, causing no injuries. But shortly after, it says it struck “the sources of the projectile launched and an infrastructure target in southern Lebanon.” It says “routine activity” in northern Israel was continuing. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire.
