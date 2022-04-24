2 dead including NYC firefighter in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a New York City firefighter and a civilian have died in a Brooklyn house fire where a ceiling partially collapsed. Acting Fire Department of New York Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said 31-year-old firefighter Timothy Klein was a six-year veteran of the department. An FDNY spokesperson said eight other firefighters were also injured in Sunday’s blaze, and another resident sustained minor injuries. The FDNY had said a civilian was unaccounted for after the fire. However a medical examiner will need to confirm the identity of the person found in the building. Mayor Eric Adams mourned Klein’s death, saying the city had lost one of its bravest.
Comments