S Carolina officer killed responding to domestic disturbance

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police K-9 officer, volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician has been shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance. Police said 28-year-old Roy Andrew Barr, known as “Drew,” had just begun talking to a man outside a home in the city of Cayce when someone inside opened fire. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said the shooting took place shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. State police said the man who shot Barr killed himself after seven-hour standoff. Cowan said Barr became a police trainee in 2016 and a K-9 officer in October 2020.