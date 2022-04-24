Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is tackling a dispute between a public school officials and a former high school football coach who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games. The case before the justices on Monday involves Joseph Kennedy. He’s a former football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington. For years, the coach would kneel at the center of the field following games and lead students in prayer. The school district asked him to stop. Kennedy’s lawyers say the Constitution’s freedom of speech and freedom of religion guarantees allow him to pray on the field, with students free to join.