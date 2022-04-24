US promises new aid to Ukraine in fight against Russia

By DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Top American officials promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hundreds of millions of dollars in new aid in the highest-level U.S. visit to Ukraine since the start of Russian invasion two months earlier. In meetings with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said United States would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine’s war effort. The pledges came Sunday, the 60th day since the start of the invasion, as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons against Russia’s campaign.