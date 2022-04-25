Alleged ex-member of Gambian special unit tried in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A Gambian man has gone on trial in Germany for his alleged role in the killing of government critics in the West African country over 15 years ago. The 46-year-old suspect is charged with crimes against humanity, murder and attempted murder. The suspect did not respond to the charges as the trial opened on Monday at the state court in the northern town of Celle. Federal prosecutors say that the suspect was a driver for a unit known as the “patrol team,” or “Junglers,” from December 2003 until December 2006. The unit is alleged to have been deployed by then-President Yahya Jammeh to carry out illegal killings to suppress the opposition and intimidate the public.