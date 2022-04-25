Security camera fail during NYC subway attack to be probed

NEW YORK (AP) — The failure of security cameras in the New York subway station where a gunman opened fire this month is being investigated. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s acting inspector general announced the probe Monday. Police acknowledged that security cameras in three stations weren’t working on the morning of April 12, including the station where the gunman set off a smoke bomb and shot 10 people. Other cameras in the subway system helped police track suspect Frank James’ movements after the shooting. James also left behind a bag containing weapons, smoke grenades and the key to a U-Haul truck he had driven. The MTA has nearly 10,000 cameras at its 472 subway stations.