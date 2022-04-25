Single-engine plane crashes into Turkish neighborhood

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say a single-engine airplane has crashed into a neighborhood in northwestern Bursa province and burst into flames. Haberturk Television reported that the plane slammed into a street Monday in a neighborhood near the province’s Yunuseli Airport. It wasn’t known if anyone on board the plane survived the crash. There were no immediate reports of any injuries on the ground. Residents rushed out of their homes into the street following the crash and smoke billowed from the site. There was no immediate information on what caused the crash.