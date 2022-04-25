Turkish court set to deliver verdict against philanthropist

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court is expected on Monday to deliver its final verdict in the trial against a prominent civil rights activist and philanthropist who is accused of attempting to overthrow the government in connection with mass protests that broke out in 2013. Osman Kavala, who has already spent more than four years in jail, faces life in prison without parole if convicted. Human rights groups say Kavala is being prosecuted over flimsy evidence. The hearing on Monday is being closely watched as a test for the rule of law in Turkey. A fellow defendant also faces a life term, while six other defendants could receive maximum 20-year prison terms.