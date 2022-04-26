Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing that he has granted the first three pardons of his term. In one case Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of bribery for trying to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.