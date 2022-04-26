Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to speak at a memorial service in Minnesota on Sunday for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died last April at age 93. Biden will travel to Minneapolis for the event at the University of Minnesota. The president has described Mondale as a “dear friend and mentor” and “one of our nation’s most dedicated patriots and public servants.” Other speakers include Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and presidential historian Jon Meacham. Admission to the service, which was delayed by the pandemic, is by invitation only, but it will be livestreamed.