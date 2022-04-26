Boxer’s Holocaust ordeal, aftermath told in ‘The Survivor’

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In “The Survivor,” filmmaker Barry Levinson reaches back 80 years to tell the grueling story of a boxer who survived the Holocaust. Harry Haft put the lives of fellow concentration camp prisoners at risk to save his own. Levinson says the repercussions for Haft are why he was drawn to the project. It’s based on a book about Haft’s Holocaust ordeal written by his eldest son, Alan Scott Haft. HBO’s “The Survivor,” starring Ben Foster, debuts 8 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day. The day honors the 6 million Jews who died as part of Nazi Germany’s mass murder of European Jews.