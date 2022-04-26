California inmate overdoses plummet under drug program

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The nation’s largest medication-assisted treatment program for addicted prison inmates has reduced a surge in drug overdose deaths and hospitalizations plaguing California’s prison system. The rate of overdose deaths dropped by more than half after the program began in 2020. A report released Tuesday says it was on track to remain low last year. Results from the first two years of the program show it was effective even after accounting for restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. A federal receiver and prison officials released the findings as they and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration seek more than $126 million annually to expand treatment.