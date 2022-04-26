Carnegie Hall plans return to full schedule in 2022-23

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall plans a return to a relatively full schedule next season for the first time since 2018-19, presenting about 150 events that include Kirill Petrenko’s first New York appearances as music director of the Berlin Philharmonic. Carnegie announced a 2022-23 schedule that includes about 70 events in 2,800-seat Stern Auditorium. Petrenko, who succeeded Simon Rattle as Berlin’s chief conductor for the 2019-20 season, leads three performances from Nov. 10-12. Among the concerts are Britain’s City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra with Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla on Oct. 22 and the Los Angeles Philharmonic with Gustavo Dudamel Oct. 25-26.