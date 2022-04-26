‘Constantly depressing’: Ukrainian town watches war close in

By YESICA FISCH and EVGENIY MALOLETKA

Associated Press

TORETSK, Ukraine (AP) — War has again drawn near to Toretsk in eastern Ukraine. Even the sudden crackling of a plastic water bottle puts residents on edge. Half of the more than 32,000 residents have fled. Many who remain lack money and basic resources. Depression is growing, along with anger. Before Russia’s invasion, conflict last gripped Toretsk in 2014, when it was captured by pro-Russian separatists. Ukrainian forces retook it later that year. Now the mining town is just a few kilometers from the separatist-controlled Donetsk region. Not so far away, Ukrainians forces are trying to stop the advance of Russian ones.