Court dismisses final appeal in Singapore death row case

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Singapore Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed a legal challenge filed by Nagaenthran Dharmalingam’s mother. The appeal was part of a last-minute attempt to halt the execution of his death sentence. The hearing Tuesday took place just a day before Nagaenthran is due to be executed. The dismissal of the motion filed means the execution of Nagaenthran will proceed as scheduled on Wednesday. The motion, filed Monday by Nagaenthran and his mother Panchalai Supermaniam, argued that it was unconstitutional to proceed with his death sentence. The court said Tuesday that the case was “devoid of merit” and that no court in the world would allow the prolonging of such matters “ad infinitum.”