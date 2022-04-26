Death toll rises to 13 in Poland mine accidents; 11 missing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The death toll from two coal mine accidents last week in southern Poland has risen to 13 after another injured miner died. The man died Tuesday at a hospital where 20 other coal mining workers are still being treated for burns from methane gas blasts, a doctor said. His death means that seven miners and rescuers were killed by repeated blasts Wednesday and Thursday at the Pniowek mine. Search for seven others who are missing was suspended after Thursday’s blasts hurt 10 rescuers. In the nearby Borynia-Zofiowka mine 13 teams of rescuers are searching for four miners gone missing after a tremor and methane gas discharge Saturday. Six miners died in that accident.