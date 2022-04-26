Suicide blast in southern Pakistan kills 3 Chinese, driver

By ADIL JAWAD

Associated Press

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say an explosion ripped through a van inside a university campus in southern Pakistan, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver. A separatist militant group claimed responsibility and said the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber. The three killed Chinese included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers. Karachi police chief said that closed circuit television footage from the site of Tuesday’s attack showed a person dressed in the female burqa head-to-toe covering walking up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.