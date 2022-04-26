Harvard pledges $100 million to atone for role in slavery

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University is vowing to spend $100 million to research and atone for its ties with slavery. Harvard President Lawrence Bacow announced the funding Tuesday alongside a new report detailing many ways the college benefited from slavery and perpetrated racial inequality. The report found that Harvard’s faculty, staff and leaders enslaved more than 70 Black and Native American people from the school’s founding in 1636 to 1783. In a campus message, Bacow acknowledged that the school “perpetuated practices that were profoundly immoral.” The 130-page report includes recommendations that Bacow endorsed. The university will create a new $100 million fund to carry out the work.