Israeli police probe death threat to prime minister’s family

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they have launched an investigation into a death threat made against the country’s prime minister. The police issued a statement Tuesday saying a letter containing a death threat and a live bullet was sent to Naftali Bennett’s family. Additional details about the case were under a gag order. Bennett’s office did not immediately comment on the incident. Bennett formed a government last year following four successive deadlocked elections. One of Bennett’s predecessors as prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin, was assassinated in 1995 by a religious nationalist extremist following a peace rally in Tel Aviv.