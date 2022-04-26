Kishida says Japan, South Korea should quickly improve ties

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is indicating his willingness to mend badly strained ties with South Korea, saying relations between the two U.S. allies are crucial when the rules-based international order is threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kishida made the comments after meeting with a delegation sent by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol. He says he will carefully assess the discussions with the delegation and the position of Yoon’s administration. Relations between the countries have plunged to their lowest levels in years over disputes stemming from Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula last century.