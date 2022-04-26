Lebanon tasks military with probing migrant boat sinking

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s information minister says the military will investigate the deadly sinking of a migrant boat amid allegations by survivors that the navy was responsible. He said after an emergency Cabinet session Tuesday that the army will conduct a transparent investigation into the sinking of the boat over the weekend. The boat was carrying at least 60 passengers, many times over its capacity, when it sank. At least seven people, including children, were killed and others are missing. Survivors have accused the Lebanese navy of deliberately ramming the vessel while trying to force it back to shore.