Mother: Son’s death on Florida ride could’ve been prevented

By Mike Schneider

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida’s tourist district have sued its owner, manufacturer and landlord, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. The lawsuit was filed Monday in state court in Orlando. It claims the defendants failed to warn Sampson about the risks of someone his size going on the ride. He was 6-foot-2-inches and weighed 380 pounds. His mother, Nekia Dodd, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that “this could’ve been prevented … it should’ve been prevented.”