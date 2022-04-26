Myanmar court postpones verdict in Suu Kyi corruption case

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has postponed by a day delivering a verdict on the country’s former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. It’s the first of almost a dozen corruption cases filed against her. The court in the capital Naypyitaw did not give any reason for delaying the verdict until Wednesday. Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover last year, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. She has denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague. Her supporters have decried her prosecution as unjust and meant to keep the 76-year-old Suu Kyi from returning to an active role in politics.