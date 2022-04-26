Pope cancels agenda on medical advice because of knee pain

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has again canceled his daily meetings because of acute knee pain that has greatly curtailed his mobility in recent months. The Vatican said in a statement Tuesday that Francis’ doctors had recommended he interrupt his planned activities, which included a meeting of his cabinet of cardinal advisers who meet every three months at the Vatican. Francis last Friday cleared his schedule for medical checks, the results of which have not been released. The 85-year-old Francis has said he strained the ligaments in his right knee, making walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.