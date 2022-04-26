Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard’s health

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder. Psychologist Shannon Curry’s testimony Tuesday came as a civil lawsuit between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016. Curry on Tuesday also denied Heard’s contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.