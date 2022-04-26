Spain: 1 dead, 24 missing after migrant boat capsizes

By ASHIFA KASSAM

Asssociated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s marine rescue service says one migrant has died and another 24 are missing after a boat capsized off the coast of the country’s Canary Islands. Rescuers intercepted three small boats heading to the Atlantic Ocean islands in a span of 24 hours. They rescued a total of 116 people. Authorities said Tuesday one of the boats was found capsized some 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of the islands. Marine services rescued 36 people including 10 women and two minors and recovered the body of a woman. In recent years migrants have been braving the Atlantic crossing to try to make it to the Canary Islands. It is one of the most dangerous routes to European territory.