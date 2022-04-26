Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won’t be livestreamed

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ruled that the trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd’s killing will not be livestreamed. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill cited the threat of COVID-19 to allow livestreaming of last year’s murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death. But he said in his order Tuesday that the pandemic has receded to the point that he cannot override the other three officers’ objections to live audiovisual coverage. The trial for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng is set to begin June 13.