What do we know about the new omicron mutant?

By LAURA UNGAR

AP Science Writer

A new omicron mutant that is a descendent of the earlier “stealth omicron” has quickly gained ground in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it was responsible for 29% of new COVID-19 infections nationally last week. In the New York region, it caused about 58% of reported new infections. It’s also been detected in at least 13 other countries. Scientists say it spreads even faster than the super contagious stealth omicron and are now trying to figure out how effective vaccines are against it.