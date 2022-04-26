Winner of Slovenia vote hopes to form government by mid-June

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The winner of last weekend parliamentary vote in Slovenia says he hopes to have a new government formed by mid-June. Robert Golob is the leader of the Freedom Movement party and he spoke after meeting with President Borut Pahor on Tuesday. The meeting was Golob’s first public appearance since he had tested positive for COVID-19 days before Sunday’s vote. Golob is a former business executive who only entered politics several months ago and is set to become Slovenia’s next prime minister. Golob’s Freedom Movement on Sunday convincingly won the election by defeating the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party of current Prime Minister Janez Jansa.