Federal judge halts preparations for end of US asylum limit

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A judge has ordered a two-week halt on phasing out pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum as the Biden administration prepares for the restrictions to be fully lifted on May 23. Wednesday’s decision is only a temporary setback for the administration but the federal judge appeared highly sympathetic with Louisiana and other states that sued to keep Title 42 authority. That restriction denies migrants a chance at asylum on grounds of preventing spread of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays has scheduled a hearing May 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, for arguments on whether to block Title 42 from ending as planned 10 days later.