Man serving time for UVa lacrosse player’s death takes stand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia lacrosse player serving time for the murder of his ex-girlfriend has testified in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim’s family. George Huguely V said in court Wednesday that the only mental image he has of the death of Yeardley Love in 2010 was of blood coming out of her nose, and that he doesn’t remember breaking into her room and leaving her fatally injured. The civil lawsuit was filed by Sharon Love, Yeardley’s mother and the administrator of her estate. Sharon Love’s lawsuit seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.